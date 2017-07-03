Help Triad Swimmers Drown Out Hunger At The Greensboro City Swim Meet This Week

Drown Out Hunger 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thousands of swimmers will be in Greensboro for one of the Triad's biggest swim meets July 6-8, 2017. The annual Greensboro City Swim Meet attracts

When you go, make sure you bring food donations with you. Local students are trying to collect over 3,000 pounds of food so that kids don't go hungry this summer.

Anna Paige Daniel and Katie Fields are some of the swimmers behind the Southeast Swim Club's Drown Out Hunger campaign.

"We know Greensboro Urban Ministry pantries get really bare over the summer months, so we just wanted to do anything to help them out," said Daniel, a rising senior at Southeast High School.

The Southeast Swim Team decided to collect the food donations at the CSA meet because it's the largest swim meet in Greensboro with 2,500 swimmers competing on 23 different teams. In the last three years, team members have collected 6,000 pounds of food.

Swimmers would like you to bring some of the Greensboro Urban Ministry's most needed items with you to the swim meet July 6-8. That includes proteins, such as peanut butter, canned meats, pastas, macaroni, vegetables, fruits and baby foods.

Daniel says it's saddening to think so many kids go hungry over the summer.

"It's really heartbreaking to know that there's people in our community without food. And it hits even closer to home to know that there's people in my school who don't have food or have a meal on their table when I'm fortunate to have food on my table," said Daniel.

You can help the Southeast Swim Team Drown Out Hunger from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6 through Saturday, July 8, 2017. Just bring your canned food donations to the 2017 Greensboro City Meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. All proceeds benefit the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

