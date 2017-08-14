Here Comes The...Carolina Wedding Show!

Dun...dun....dun! Here comes the...Carolina Weddings Show!

The Carolinas' longest-running major bridal show returns to the Triad this Sunday and next, and hundreds of exhibitors -- from bakers to designers to DJs-- are ready to show off their offerings.

Whether you're a bubbly bride-to-be with a wedding to plan, or you're someone who wants some party-throwing inspiration, the Carolina Weddings Show is the place to be.

Tickets cost $20 at the door, but currently they are half off if purchased online.

Greensboro

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403

Winston-Salem

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

300 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Copyright 2017 WFMY