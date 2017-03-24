WFMY
Here's How You Can Eat A Sub And Make A Difference

Help The American Cancer Society By Eating Out

March 24, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mark this date in your calendar: Wednesday, March 29, 2017.  It's important because on that day, you can eat a sub and help support the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

The fundraiser is all apart of Jersey Mike's Day of Giving when Jersey Mike's will donate 100% of the day's sales to benefit the organization's Triad programs.

"We did this with Jersey Mike's in 2015 and received over $30,000.  Our goal this year is $50,000," explained Melissa Hiatt, the Relay for Life Senior Manager for the South Atlantic Division of the American Cancer Society.

Remember to eat lunch or dinner out on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at one of these Jersey Mike's Triad locations to support Relay for Life:
 
Alamance County
2138 South Church Street, Burlington
102 Milstead Drive, Mebane
 
Guilford County
2104 Georgia Street, Greensboro
2939-B Battleground Avenue, Greensboro
425 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro
2200 North Main Street, High Point
2620 South Main Street, High Point
4835 West Wendover Avenue, Jamestown
6307 Burlington Road, Stoney Creek
 
Forsyth County
2291 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem
5940 University Parkway, Winston-Salem
1314 Creekshire Way, Winston-Salem
4192 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons
 
For more information, you can call the American Cancer Society office at (336) 834.3354, or visit www.jerseymikes.com.
 

