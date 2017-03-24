Here's How You Can Eat A Sub And Make A Difference

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mark this date in your calendar: Wednesday, March 29, 2017. It's important because on that day, you can eat a sub and help support the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.
The fundraiser is all apart of Jersey Mike's Day of Giving when Jersey Mike's will donate 100% of the day's sales to benefit the organization's Triad programs.
"We did this with Jersey Mike's in 2015 and received over $30,000. Our goal this year is $50,000," explained Melissa Hiatt, the Relay for Life Senior Manager for the South Atlantic Division of the American Cancer Society.
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.
For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316
Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs