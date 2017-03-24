Here's How You Can Eat A Sub And Make A Difference

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving Benefits The American Cancer Society Relay for Life

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mark this date in your calendar: Wednesday, March 29, 2017. It's important because on that day, you can eat a sub and help support the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

The fundraiser is all apart of Jersey Mike's Day of Giving when Jersey Mike's will donate 100% of the day's sales to benefit the organization's Triad programs.

"We did this with Jersey Mike's in 2015 and received over $30,000. Our goal this year is $50,000," explained Melissa Hiatt, the Relay for Life Senior Manager for the South Atlantic Division of the American Cancer Society.

Remember to eat lunch or dinner out on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at one of these Jersey Mike's Triad locations to support Relay for Life:

Alamance County

2138 South Church Street, Burlington

102 Milstead Drive, Mebane

Guilford County

2104 Georgia Street, Greensboro

2939-B Battleground Avenue, Greensboro

425 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro

2200 North Main Street, High Point

2620 South Main Street, High Point

4835 West Wendover Avenue, Jamestown

6307 Burlington Road, Stoney Creek

Forsyth County

2291 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem

5940 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

1314 Creekshire Way, Winston-Salem

4192 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons

For more information, you can call the American Cancer Society office at (336) 834.3354, or visit www.jerseymikes.com

