Here's How You Can Help Police Find Your Kids In An Emergency

Operation Kidsafe

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's a life-saving child safety event taking place this Saturday, March 25, 2017 and it's your opportunity to have your kids digital fingerprint and information ready, just in case of an emergency.

The Operation Kidsafe Safety Event is free, it's private and it can really help you when you need it the most.

Capital Subaru of Greensboro is hosting the event. General Manager Lex Depp says Operation Kidsafe is supplying a digital fingerprinting unit that's just like one the FBI and Secret Service use on March 25, 2017.

Parents will receive a document with their child's digital fingerprints and photo. The document also has safety tips and helps parents start a family safety action plan.

Depp says anyone ages one or older can get the free service. Operation Kidsafe also offers it to special needs adults who could be at risk.

"Take the document home, and if there's ever an emergency, hand it to law enforcement," explained Depp. That information would help start an Amber Alert in an emergency.

Most importantly, parents can feel comfortable that their child's information will not go into any database.

The only record goes home with parents.

Each child will receive a bio-document containing all 10 fingerprints, photo, instructions and safety tips.

Over 2,000 children are reported missing in the United Sates. This information will help keep your kids safe.

The Operation Kidsafe program is free and the event will also feature activities for kids, a fire truck, bouncy house and more.

Don't miss this opportunity to get your FREE Child Safety Kit. Parents can bring their kids to this safety event on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Capital Subaru of Greensboro. The dealership is located at 801 East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

© 2017 WFMY-TV