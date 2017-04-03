Here's How You Can Make A Difference In Your Child's School

Guilford Education Alliance Education Summit

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Here's your chance to make a difference in your child's school.

The Guilford Education Alliance wants to hear from you. The GEA is holding several summits across the county on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 to get your ideas on the best way to solve challenges and support students.

The Guilford Education Alliance consists of business leaders throughout the county who are committed to the educational success of all Guilford Count children from Pre-K to college. They're goal is to bring families, communities and schools together to support every child's education.

This Wednesday, April 5, 2017, you can help support the GEA's mission by attending one of the 18 selected Guilford County schools for the GEA Education Summit. You can find the list of schools by clicking here.

"You can see firsthand what's being accomplished to help our students," said Nathan Duggins, the Vice Chair of the GEA Board of Directors. "You can help us find solutions and make a difference."

The summit is will convene in small groups across the district and will feature eye-opening discussions about the unique assets and challenges at each school. The summit is free and breakfast will be provided.

The summit is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. this Wednesday, April 5, 2017. To register, click here.

