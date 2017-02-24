Here's Your Chance To See The UNC Clef Hangers In Concert

UNC Clef Hangers

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You can see the legendary UNC Clef Hangers perform in Greensboro for one night only this weekend. And you're in luck, because the Good Morning Show has your sneak peak of what you can expect.

The Clef Hangers gave viewers a special performance ahead of their Sunday afternoon concert at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. They performed Ed Shearan's "Castle On The Hill" live on the Good Morning Show Friday. To see the performance, click on the video player included in this story.

The Clef Hangers were founded in 1977 and are Chapel Hill's oldest all-male a Capella group.

"This year we have seventeen members. We have two who are from Winston-Salem and one of of our members is lucky to be performing in his hometown of Greensboro this weekend," said Chris Burress, a junior at UNC Chapel Hill.

The group has learned a lot of new music this semester and you'll be able to see and hear all of it

"We have music from a variety of artists for all ages to enjoy. From Ed Shearan to Justin Bieber, the Clefs will be sure to sing some of your favorite tunes."

Come out to the Carolina Theatre to enjoy a night with the Clef Hangers. Their concert is Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3 p.m. For more information and tickets, click here.

