High Point Holds 2nd Annual Winter Wipeout Litter Campaign

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will host it's 2nd Annual Winter Wipeout Litter Campaign.

The purpose of the campaign is to encourage residents to clean-up, take care of the environment, and serve the community.

Last year's inaugural campaign removed 1,530 pounds of litter from area roadways and streams.

Here's how it works:

Keep High Point Beautiful will compile a list of litter hotspots and participating groups.

Groups can submit their own litter hotspot to clean or select an area using the Winter Wipeout list.

Keep High Point Beautiful will provide trash and recycling bags, gloves, safety vests, and grabbers/reachers to participating groups.

Sites must be cleaned anytime between Monday, February 12 and Sunday, March 4.

The campaign will run for three weeks to allow volunteers to choose when it is most convenient for them to clean-up.

Volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean when it works best for their schedule.

For more information or to register as a volunteer for the Winter Wipeout Litter Campaign, click here.



