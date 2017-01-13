High Point Students Use Martin Luther King's Message To Inspire Others

The U.S. clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., addresses, March 29, 1966 in Paris' Sport Palace the militants of the "Movement for the Peace". (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Teach, inspire and lead. They are key principles that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in and fueled his mission for equal rights and opportunities.

King's message lives on today through communities across the nation and on Monday, January 16, 2017, Triad students will continue that legacy by bettering themselves and inspiring others.

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast and Oratorical Competition awards scholarships to deserving high school seniors from the High Point community who demonstrate excellent moral, academic, and civic leadership in the true sprit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Pastor Frank Thomas from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in High Point organizes the breakfast and contest every year. He says the event sponsored by the Ministers Conference is a great opportunity for students to use King's message to inspire others.

In addition to the oratorical contest and inspirational essays the students have prepared, the MLK Day committee announced the 16th annual parade on Saturday, January 14, 2017. It's from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the intersection of Green Dr. and Meredith. The parade route travels west and ends at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal on Hamilton and Commerce Street.

There are also several events taking place in High Point on Monday, January 16, 2017.

The Annual Breakfast and Oratorical Competition is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m inside the former JC Penney Department Store at the Oak Hallow Mall. Tickets are $15 per person. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information, call New Bethel Baptist Church at 336-887-1061.

That evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there's an evening worship service and celebration at Williams Memorial CME Church. The worship experience is filled with songs of praise, awarding of scholarships and a spirit-filled message from Dr. Robert Scott, from Saint Paul Baptist in Charlotte.

Copyright 2016 WFMY