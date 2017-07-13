High Point's Little Known Connection With NASCAR

High Point Museum

This summer, the High Point Museum is celebrating the City of High Point's racing history with an exhibit, community events and historical markers. "When Racing Was Racing" focuses on the early days of stock car racing. The careers of the High Point drivers, Fred Harb, Bill Blair, Sr., Bob Welborn, Jimmie Lewallen, Ken Rush, and Jim Paschal, are highlighted.

There will be a NASCAR simulator race car of Dale Earnhardt Jr's Xfinity Series Goody's Chevy Camaro Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the car that he will be racing during the Xfinity race at the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway August 18.

The simulator car has two in car interactive simulators which will let you test your skills against the top drives in the NASCAR Xfinity series. The 2017 JRM Goody's Chevy Camaro also has a real Xfinity racing engine that lets you get the full experience of being part of Dale Earnhardt, Jr's Motorsports race team.

Also that day Kona Ice of Greensboro will be there from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In our Historical Park costumed interpreters will conduct a water bucket relay as well as show visitors how to use a water thumber to water plants.

Join the High Point Museum Saturday, August 26 as we continue to commemorate our racing history. The day begins at 10 a.m. with a cruise-in by Johnny Handy, who drove at Tri City Speedway, in a 1939 Ford Coupe #0, Bill Blair, Jr. driving a 1953 Oldsmobile tribute car that won '53 Daytona race for Bill Blair, Sr., and Jimmy Hailey driving a replica of Bobby Allison's AMC Matador.

The High Point Museum is located at 1859 East Lexington Avenue in High Point. You can give them a call at (336) 885-1859 or visit them online at www.highpointmuseum.org

Copyright 2017 WFMY