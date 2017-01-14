Honoring MLK With A Day Of Service

Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. (Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to empowering others.

That's why folks throughout the country gather on MLK Day to give back. It's called the MLK Day of Service and you can participate in the Triad.

The Volunteer Center of Greensboro will host its annual event on Monday, January 16.

Attendees will have the chance to participate in on-site service projects, a canned food drive and a job fair.

More than a dozen non-profits will also be there hosting a fair to explain how you can help year-round.

The Volunteer Center's Day of Service will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Four Seasons Town Centre on Monday, January 16.

