Hop Aboard The Easter Bunny Express!

SPENCER, NC -- All aboard! The Easter Bunny Express is back on the tracks at the North Carolina Transportation Museum. Now's your chance to take a vintage train ride around the scenic campus of the museum with the bunny himself.

The 25-minute trip allows you and your family to take photos with the bunny and go home with a special treat. You can also make Easter crafts, get your face painted and explore the 60-acre transportation museum with your ticket. Meals with the Easter Bunny are also available at breakfast, lunch and snack. Take a seat in a vintage dining car and enjoy bunny-shaped food for with the entire family.

On Saturday, April 15th there will be a special Easter egg hunt for kids under 10 and a chance to ride on the Lehigh Valley #126 -- a steam locomotive pulling six colorful cabooses. You can "choo choo" check out the train on April 14th and 15th.

For more fun check out WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner's Facebook live video from the train!

There are six departure times on both April 14th and 15th. Tickets start at $6 for museum members and $8 for general admission. They're selling out fast -- buy tickets and make reservations on the museum's website.

© 2017 WFMY-TV