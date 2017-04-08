Hop On Tanglewood's Easter Egg Hunt Hay Ride

CLEMMONS, NC -- It's almost Easter and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday in the Triad. Tanglewood Farms is putting a twist on the classic Easter egg hunt and offering hay rides around the farm to look for the hidden eggs.

A tractor will pull you and your family through as you enjoy the spring weather and the Easter season. The rides leave the stables parking lot and last anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour. Each ride can take 25 guests and happen every Saturday and Sunday in April through Easter (April 16). You can book the entire tractor for you and your guests any day of the week through Easter.

Reservations are required and you can call (336)766-9540 to make yours. The cost $9 is a person or $200 for a private hay ride.

For more information check out the Tanglewood Farms website.

© 2017 WFMY-TV