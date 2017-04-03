Hot Off The Press: NCAA Tarheel CHAMPION Shirts

KING, NC -- UNC Champions shirts are flying hot off the presses at NVizion in King, the graphic apparel company that prints thousands of shirts for NC championship games every year.

Operations Manager Mike Steele said his employees were watching and waiting, and with about five seconds left in the game they felt confident to fire up the presses.

NVizion prints shirts for an undisclosed client, who then puts them in big box stores (Walmart, Target, Macy's, Costco, Sears) all across the Triad.

Staff will continue to work through the day to meet the demand of Tarheel fans who want to sport their pride in Carolina blue.

