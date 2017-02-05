How A Pizza Place Prepares For Super Bowl Sunday

GREENSBORO, NC -- Super Bowl Sunday means good football, great commercials and delicious food. It's the second largest food holiday in American after Thanksgiving. People go out to eat and watch the game, grab takeout and even have food delivered to fuel their football fever. That makes it a busy day for restaurants -- especially pizza parlors.

At New York Pizza Bar and Grill owner Rosario Mascali starts prepping for Super Bowl Sunday early. The restaurant on Battleground Avenue is bringing in extra staff and is prepared for more orders than usual.

Mascali said to order early if you want your pizza to go or delivered and be prepared to wait if you dine-in. Everything is made fresh to order which takes the pizza professionals time. The restaurant also serves hot wings, salads, sandwiches and more.

