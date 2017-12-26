How Depression Impacts Your Body Language

Lonely women sitting at home during christmas (Photo: Thinkstock, KerkezPhotography.com)

We know that people can feel pretty lonely during the holidays. And if your loneliness continues then it can turn into depression. Depression can impact your health. You can have aches, pains, lack of appetite, lose interest in your daily life.

Depression can impact your body language. When you’re depressed you tend to lack energy, you don’t feel good. You're not as outgoing or talkative. You might not smile as much. So these symptoms can change the way you interact with people. For example, a friend shares fantastic news and your response is lack luster. Your friend might wonder what's going on with you. And question why you aren't happy for them.

Depression impacts your body language, which impacts your relationships. You might be sending out signals that you’re not realizing. Being misunderstood can hurt your relationships because people won't realize you're experiencing depression. Instead they might think that you're insensitive, selfish or uncaring.

Almost everyone experiences the blues from time to time. Realize that the blues can stay for a few weeks. But, if you’re feeling sadder, lonelier, more isolated then it’s time to make a change. Exercise (hormone boosting), eating healthy, getting enough sleep, being social, talking with friends and family can improve your mood. If this doesn't help then it's time to talk to your physician or go see a therapist.

Blanca Cobb is a body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

