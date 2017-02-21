How Not To Stumble Through Job Interview Questions

Job interview gone wrong (Photo: Thinkstock)

As you’re waiting for your job interview to start, you’re probably thinking about the possible questions that you’ll be asked. You’ve researched the company. You’ve familiar with the job responsibilities. You’re feeling pretty good.

And then you’re asked a question and you’re not sure how to answer. Your confidence starts to crumble. So how do you not stumble in a job interview?

I’ve got 3 tips for you.

1) Take some time to think. Pause for about 5 seconds before you answer a question. Pausing allows you to think instead of using filler’s like uh, hmm, huh, well, which make you seem unprofessional. A thoughtful answer is better than a rushed answer.

2) If you don’t know the answer to the question then tell the interviewer that you’d like a minute to think. You might say, “That’s an interesting question or point of view. I’d like a second to think about what you’re asking before I answer.”



3) Talking without saying anything can hurt your credibility. So what I mean is – make sure you speak clearly and make sure you answer the question. Too many people ramble without making a point.

