How Police Dogs Are Trained For Duty

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you want to become a police officer, you have to undergo strict training and tests.

It's the same for police dogs.

Police dogs are trained to protect their handler, sniff out drugs, patrol areas, and much more.

Each job requires different skill sets and training.

Police dog training typically starts when the dog is a puppy.

According to The Puppy Institute, certain breeds, such as German Shepherds, are genetically wired for protection and patrolling tasks.

Labradors and Bloodhounds are talented at searching and detecting goods.

All police dogs, however, must undergo basic obedience training.

It involves basic commands, such as sit, stay and lay down.

Police also look at the personality of the dog.

The dog must be alert, calm, obedient and smart.

During police dog training, the dog will be evaluated to see if it has passed the test.

If the dog does not pass, then it cannot move forward into the full training program.

