WFMY
Close

How To Deal With The Holiday Blues

Dealing With Holiday Blues

WFMY 9:43 AM. EST December 24, 2017

Psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Psychotherapist stopped by the Good Morning Show. Maddie and Dr. Funderburk talked about why for some it's not the most wonderful time of year, and how to deal with the holiday blues. 

© 2017 WFMY-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories