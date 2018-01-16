How To Deal With Your Unhappiness At Work

Frustrated businessman leaning on hand (Photo: Thinkstock, Alexey Tulenkov)

One woman in New York loved her job so much that she spent 58 years doing it. And she never looked to leave. Mona Zipay became an independent insurance adjuster at Dorner Adjustment in 1955. Fifty-eight years later, she decided it was time to retire. The secretary outlived her boss, John M. Dorner and she even remembers when women weren't allowed to wear pants to work. Throughout all her time at Dorner Adjustment, Zipay said she never looked for another job.

Honestly, that's unheard of. According to recent data, the average person will change careers 5-7 times during their working life. And get this, about 30% of the total workforce will jobs every 12 months.

The Bureau of Labor says age matters. Statistics show the average worker currently holds ten different jobs before age forty adn that number is projected to grow. Meantime, Forrester Research predicts that today's youngest workers will hold twelve to fifteen jobs in their lifetime.

So for those of you who are unhappy at your jobs, what can you do about it? Figure out what's making you unhappy. Be objective. Determine if it's a short term or a long term situation. If it's short term then it's easier to keep pushing forward. If you want more opportunities at work, more responsibilities then talk to your boss about it.

It's your responsibility to create your own happiness not anyone else's. So don't expect your co-workers or boss to take on that role. Now, they can help you problem solve and figure out a different avenue to get what you want. Your obligation is to do your work well. When you're at home find ways to de-stress, whether it's getting rest, exercise, eating healthier or taking a vacation.

If you're so unhappy that you want to quit your job, my advice to you is to make sure you have another job lined up. If not then your boss can ask you to leave immediately after you say you want to quit. A better approach is to collaborate with your boss what you'd like to change about your job or work environment that will make you happier and more productive. Be sure to keep the emotion out of the conversation.

