How To Help Second Harvest Food Bank

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The holiday season is over but that doesn't mean the giving has to stop.

Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem supplies food to over 450 non-profits in 18 local counties. Places like Greensboro Urban Ministries and local soup kitchens benefit from Second Harvest. The organization helps more than 300,000 people in the Triad each year and 100,000 of them are children.





Even though the shelves are full of food at Second Harvest, the need is growing every day. Second Harvest thrives because of donations from the community they serve and you can help keep the operation running.

Donating time, food and money keeps Second Harvest's donation center stocked. They're always accepting non-perishable food items at most Triad Goodwill stores and you can even start your own food drive to help out.

Second Harvest aims to end the root cause of hunger, poverty. They offer services like cooking and nutritional classes to make sure families get the help they need.





