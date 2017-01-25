How To Live A Rich Life While Building Wealth

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We all want a little more cash right? Who doesn't? But how much wealth do you really want?

WFMY News 2's Money Expert Ja'Net Adams says there's a difference between being rich and being wealthy. The titles sound the same to most people, but Adams brings up a good point.

"Many may think is there a difference?," said Adams, who wrote the book Debt Sucks: Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams. "Confusing the two can cause you to live in a false sense of security."

Adams explains how living a wealthy life is better than living a rich life.

1. Income vs Cash

"If you make $10 million dollars a year people would be quick to say that the person is rich. This same person may have a $8 million dollar home with $8 million dollar home utility bills, three car payments, $300K in credit card bills, and student loans of $150,000. This person may have be rich in income, but they don't have cash in the bank because it is all going to someone else. They are not wealthy because wealthy people are cash rich!" 2. Have to vs Want to "I see so many people in high paying positions complaining about their jobs. I have heard Lawyers, doctors, engineers, even entrepreneurs complain about how much they hate what they do. It is confusing because with the amount of money they make they should be enjoying life, but they can't because they are living the rich life versus the wealthy life. People who are wealthy work because they want to not because they have to. It may be someone who makes $50,000 a year doing what they love and can stop at any time and be fine because they have behaved with money for a long time." "The key is to know the difference," said Adams. "Floyd Mayweather is rich, Oprah is wealthy. Tom Cruise is rich, Warren Buffet is wealthy. Having choice to do what you want is true wealth. Just making money is not enough you need to be able to keep it and save it!" You can get in contact with Adams through her website: www.debtsucksuniversity.com. Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)