How To Plan A 'Super,' Last-Minute Super Bowl Party

GREENSBORO, NC -- Planning a Super Bowl party at anytime can be stressful but especially when the big game is Sunday! From festive food to decorations there's a lot to think of in a short amount of time. We asked the party experts at Party Chick And Paper in Greensboro how to make a last-minute party super.

Pamela Levine say start with a to-do list. Visualizing what you need to do and physically crossing it off a list will help you keep everything straight.

While paper invites are timeless, you're out of time. Go with a text, email or Facebook invite to save time and money. Make sure you include an RSVP so you know how many guests to expect.

Let's talk about the menu, arguably the most important part of a Super Bowl party. Give yourself a break and go potluck. Ask your friends to bring their favorite dish, order some chicken wings or pizza and indulge.

Finally, decorations can take a party from league-champion level to Super Bowl champ worthy. Since you're short on time keep it simple. Incorporate team colors or football-themed items to score serious host points with your guests.

All that's left is to sit back and watch the game (or commercials)!

