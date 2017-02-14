How To Stage Your Home Before You List It

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you're thinking about selling your home this spring, it's a good time of the year to do it! But before you put your house on the market, there are some steps you should take to make sure it looks its best to potential buyers.





There are many tips that can help a home sell more quickly and for more money. Melissa Greer, real estate agent with Yost and Little Realty, teamed up with our home guru Tom Garcia to give you the best tips before you list your house.

Greer said, for starters, declutter your entry space. You can still have furniture and some decorative elements on display, but take your entry way or entry room down to its basics. You can also paint the walls with a trendy gray color. It modernizes the space without big costs.





When it comes to the dining room, you can modernize the space and still keep the character in an older home. For instance, in an older home you can keep the original trim but paint the walls. You can also add detail to the ceiling and change the lighting. These elements make the space inviting but still keep it appropriate to the age and style of the home. Greer said buyers love older homes with their character but they want them to feel like new homes.





The kitchen is the heart of any home and can make or break a sale. You can update your kitchen with some new cabinetry and new countertops. That can be as simple as keeping some of the old cabinets and adding new ones to compliment them. You should also clear off your kitchen counters and put out just a few items for display. You want to make your kitchen look as open and clean as possible. Greer said think about dressing up your kitchen table and seating area to make it inviting.





While the interior is important, so is the exterior. Think about curb appeal. One way you can improve curb appeal is to show off the porch area with blooming flowers. Color can make your home pop, especially in the midst of winter. Bright colored flowers are a great presentation even before the potential buyer sees the inside.

