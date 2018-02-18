Humor Or Harassment? How To Effectively Use Humor In The Workplace

Courtesy: Getty Images

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Mirth Management is hosting a public discussion on how to effectively use humor in the workplace.

It's an organization dedicated to helping people learn how humor can be helpful in almost any aspect of life.

When it comes to telling jokes in the workplace, there's a thin line between humor and offense.

The truth is all humor is not good and you should watch out for bad punchlines.

You should avoid joking about someone's sex, race, sexual orientation, religion, disability or age.

No good can come from it.

An offensive joke can land you in your bosses office or in the unemployment line.

Dr. Michael Cundall, Jr. will lead the discussion on the importance of good humor in the workplace.

He is the Director of North Carolina A&T Sate University's Honors Program and an associate professor of philosophy.

His areas of research are the philosophy of psychology, cognitive science, and humor studies.

Dr. Cundall will begin the discussion defining what humor is and how it works.

He will also highlight the benefits of humor in the workplace and provide warnings about the pitfalls.

The discussion will be held on Monday at HQ Greensboro at 111 West Lewis Street from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

It's free and open to the public.

