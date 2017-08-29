Hurricane Harvey Relief: Triad Generosity Extends To Texas

Red Cross Volunteers (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO. N.C. -- The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is unprecedented. It is truly like nothing we've ever seen before. The images of rising flood waters and daring rescues in Texas compelled many of you to want to help.

WFMY News 2 and our parent company TEGNA set up a special phone bank Monday with the American Red Cross to make it easy and safe for you to give. Thanks to you, more than $12,000 is on the way to help in the relief efforts in Texas.

The Texas Cares fundraising effort was also matched by the TEGNA Foundation. The group will match the first $100,000 of donations from all TEGNA stations.

Rusty Boaeuf is a volunteer with the Red Cross. He says when there's a need, the Triad always responds.

"People have been calling us, thanking us and trying to help. The best way to help is by making a donation. They money donated to the Red Cross will go directly to national headquarters and then down to Houston," said Boaeuf.

Boaeuf says often people want to donate toys, diapers and blankets to flood victims, but those donations are better served in other places.

"If they have clothing and things like that then we suggest they call Salvation Army or Samaritan's Purse because they'll make sure those items get down there," added Boaeuf. "Your monetary donations to the Red Cross will directly help Hurricane Harvey victims."

It's not too late to help. You can donate by sending a text to the Red Cross at 90999. You can also go online or click here to make your online donation.

© 2017 WFMY-TV