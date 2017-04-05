Illusionist Rick Thomas Takes You Beyond The Magic

Illusionist Rick Thomas

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You have probably heard the saying if you blink, you might miss it! Well, that couldn't be more true when you see Illusionist Rick Thomas' show.

We're talking grand illusions, magical effects, dance, music and comedy rolled into one amazing show.

And it's all coming to the Carolina Theater next weekend.

Illusionist Rick Thomas joined WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain and Lauren Melvin on the Good Morning Show to demonstrate one of his amazing effects.

Make sure you watch the video included in this story to see it.

Thomas says his illusions are not your everyday street tricks. He brings the real deal!

"You can expect to see the greatest illusions in the world. I'll bring up a young boy from the audience and I'll show him how to make a girl float in the air. And I teach a young girl chosen from the audience how to follow her dreams. I'll even cut a person into parts," said Thomas.

The show is interactive with audience participation and fun. And some of the illusions will leave your speechless.

"When I fly through the air you'll get chills. The hair will stand on your neck and one woman even told me it brought her to tears," he explained.

You can check out his show one night only at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. It's Friday, April 14, 2017 at 7 p.m. You can call the box office at 336-333-2605 or click here for more information

