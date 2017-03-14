Inside W-S Herbalife: Hiring 98 Jobs As Plant Grows

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Herbalife Winston-Salem plant is celebrating three years of success, and that's why corporate executives from 66 countries are in town to witness a key factor of that growth: jobs.

Dennis Pollard, Vice-President of Manufacturing for the W-S plant, said he initially intended to fill only 498 jobs. Due to customer demand, the plant now has nearly 1,000 employees and is looking to hire 98 more. Open positions include: manufacturing associates, warehouse associates, packaging associates, floor operators, lab associates, chemists, IT professionals (programmers, developers, analysts, cyber security), engineers and project managers.

Herbalife is a global nutrition company with products including Formula 1 meal shakes and herbal tea. Interested in applying? Find more information on the Herbalife careers page.

The W-S plant is the largest and the only one in the Southeast. It is located on Temple School Rd, behind Caterpillar in Winston-Salem.

Pollard said, "When we built this plant out, we built it with more capacity. The rooms are ready, the lines are ready, so we're just waiting for the employees to come."

