Irish Dance Is Rocking The Triad

COURTESY: ROCKIN ROAD TO DUBLIN (Photo: Brian Doherty, Brian Doherty)

GREENSBORO, NC -- You've never seen Irish dance like this before! The 'Rockin' Road To Dublin' is at the Carolina Theatre for one night and one night only. This new generation of Irish Dance combines rock music with traditional steps to create a theatrical production like no other.

Irish Dancing Magazine calls the show "world class... a one-two punch of style and mastery... they made some magic here."

The cast of 14 dancers, eight musicians and two vocalists will have you on your feet as the art of Irish dance and the power of a Rock-N-Roll take you to another world. The production is on a 76-show national tour and will be in the Triad Friday night, February 24.

