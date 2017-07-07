WFMY
It's A Blast From The Past: 50's Day At The Greensboro Museum

Maddie Gardner, WFMY 10:16 AM. EDT July 07, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- Calling all "cool cats" and "daddy-s!" It's time to break out your poodle skirts, bobby socks and leather jackets for the Fabulous 50's Flashback happening at the Greensboro History Museum.

The museum is hosting it's second-annual flashback to the 1950's on Saturday, July 8th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The event is absolutely free and you can stop in as you please.


You can party like it's 1950 with hula hoops, vintage games, kids activities, live rock-n-roll music and DJ Jessica Mashburn. There will be swing dancing, food trucks and a fashion show full of 1950's trends. Of course you can roam about the museum and learn about Greeensboro's history from the 1950's and more.

Here is a schedule of events for the Fabulous 50's Flashback event:

  • 11:00-4:00 Family Activities
  • 11:00 Hula Hoop contest
  • 12 noon Piedmont Swing Dancers
  • 1:00 Mighty Fine Pie Band featuring Bobby D Curator
  • 1:00-3:30 Classic 1950s cartoons
  • 2:00 Fashion Show
  • 2:00-4:00 DJ Jessica Mashburn spinning rock and roll
  • 3:30-5:00 Sci-Fi Film–Plan 9 From Outer Space


