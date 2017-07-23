It's Not Too Late To Sign Up For Summer Camp

ASHEBORO, NC -- School is a little more than a month away and if you're still looking for something to keep the kids entertained this summer we've got the camp for you. It's not too late to sign your student up for Randolph Community College's Armadillo Adventures Summer Camp.

It's the first time RCC has hosted a summer camp. They're offering a variety of classes for kids from theatrical makeup to Minecraft animation - even a chance to make pottery!

The camp is for kids ages 8 - 14. Cost ranges from $65 to $129 with technology camps being more expensive. You can sign your child up for morning and/or afternoon sessions. Before and after childcare is offered at no addition cost. Every camper goes home with a free bracelet, T-shirt, snack and any work they create!

To sign up visit RCC's website: www.randolph.edu. You can also call 336-633-0268.

