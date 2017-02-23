It's Time For The Boat and Fishing Expo!

Central Carolina Boating and Fishing Expo

GREENSBORO, NC -- Calling all sea dogs! The Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Expo is in town and now's your chance to take the waters.

Every year anglers and boaters from all over the piedmont flock to The Greensboro Coliseum Complex for The Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Expo. Area marine dealers will showcase hundreds of boats including ski boats, family sport boats, pontoon boats, even fishing boats for fresh and saltwater as well as aluminum boats, deck boats and much more.

Everything is offered in one place so you can shop, compare and buy!

This year's expo has something for every budget and

If your recreation time involves being in or around the water then this is a must do for your weekend.

The boat show is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the special events center in the coliseum.

The show runs from 10am to 7pm on Friday and 9am to 7pm on Saturday. Sunday's hours are from 10am to 5pm. Admission is $8 for adults, senior citizens 60 and up and military are $7 and children between the ages of 6 and 12 are $5. Kids under 5 are free!

