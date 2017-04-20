Job Fair, Entertainment Planned For Smith High School's Spring Festival

Smith High School Spring Festival

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Smith High School is rolling a fashion show, step show, comedy show all into one weekend of fun!

The school's Spring Festival runs Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 with a two-day lineup of great events.

Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m. - $5 Admission

- Fashion Show

- Comedy Show featuring Simpli Net

- Eagle Club Drama Performance

Saturday, April 22 at 5 p.m. - $10 Admission

- Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Beautillion Militaire

- Drum Line Battle featuring High School, Middle School and Community Drum Lines

- Step Show featuring Elementary, Middle and High School Community Step Teams

The part part about this event is its purpose. All the money from ticket sales goes right back to supporting the school's student-based programs.

All event take place in the Ben L. Smith High School Auditorium which is located at 2407 S. Holden Road in Greensboro.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

© 2017 WFMY-TV