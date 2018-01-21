Join The Hoppin' Fun Crew: Greensboro Grasshoppers Casting Call

Greensboro Grasshoppers (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Do you love peanuts and cracker jacks? Do you root, root, root for the home team? Well now's your chance to join the hoppin' fun crew at the Greensboro Grasshoppers!

The team is looking to hire a crew to work home games for the summer. On Wednesday, January 24th from 4:00 until 6:30 p.m., they're holding an open casting call at First National Bank Park.

The team is looking for fun, energetic people to fill positions such as ushers, ticket takers, cashiers and cooks, to name a few. You must be 17 to apply.

Before the casting call fill out this application and bring it along. You can drop it off at the merchandise store. The open casting call process will take less than 20 minutes.

