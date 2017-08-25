Keep The Dudley High School Band Playing

GREENSBORO, NC – Friday night lights, football, cheerleaders and the marching band. They all go together, in fact you can’t really have one with the others. That’s why the Dudley High School Marching Band of Thunder needs your help making sure their sound isn’t silenced.

Unlike other athletic teams, the marching band must raise money to cover their costs. This year the band needs new instruments and money to represent Greensboro in New Orleans at a Mardi Gras parade. The band’s booster club is a non-profit.

You can donate online by clicking this link: https://www.crowdrise.com/dudley-high-school-band-boosters-inc

Copyright 2017 WFMY