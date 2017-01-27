Kids Museum Teaches Reading And Nutrition

The Greensboro Children's Museum

Teaching your kids how to read is just as important as teaching them how to eat healthy but we found an event that does BOTH!

The Greensboro Children's Museum is holding a "Book And Cook" class for kids ages 3-5 years.

Each week, you'll meet in The Edible Schoolyard Kitchen Classroom to combine children's literature and food. Using the story as inspiration, your kids will use fresh ingredients to create kid-friendly snacks they'll love making and eating.

Class fee includes admission to the Greensboro Children's Museum for the participant and one adult on the day of the class

The classes are from 10 to 11 am in The Edible Schoolyard Kitchen at the Greensboro Children's Museum every Wednesday through February 22nd.

If you need more information call the museum at (336) 574-2898 or email them at jbedrosian@gcmuseum.com.>

