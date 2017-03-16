Kiwanis Club of Asheboro Serves Up All Day Breakfast For A Good Cause

Asheboro Mayor Smith On Kiwanis Pancake Day

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- We hope you're ready for breakfast. You can eat tasty golden pancakes all day Tuesday and the best part is that it all benefits a good cause.

The Kiwanis Club of Asheboro is holding it's all day pancake fundraiser on March 21, 2017 to benefit local non-profit groups in the area.

"This is our major fundraiser for the year," said Asheboro Mayor and 40 year Kiwanis member, David Smith. "We'll serve 5,500 people Tuesday and all that will help people in our community."

The money raised helps the Asheboro Kiwanis Club support numerous youth activities throughout the year including Boy/Girl Scouts, Boys/Girls Clubs, American Legion Baseball, Youth Athletics, Operation Red Sleigh, The Salvation Army, Randolph County Partnership for Children, Victory Junction Gang Camp, Key Club, and many others.

Before the day is over, volunteers will have cooked 800 pounds of sausage and more than 5,000 pancakes.

Your $7 donation gets you all you can eat pancakes and sausage on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Kiwanis Club of Asheboro's Pancake Day will be held at the National Guard Armory located at 1430 S. Fayetteville Street.

Breakfast: 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dinner: 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information call Asheboro Kiwanis Pancake Day Chairperson, Sarah Lanier 336-953-5971 or Eddie Burks at 336-963-2217.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

© 2017 WFMY-TV