Lace Up To Raise Awareness About An Incurable Disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This weekend, you have a chance to help families, right here in the Triad, raise awareness about an incurable disease: Myasthenia Gravis or MG.
On Saturday, April 8, hundreds of people will lace up their sneakers and walk to raise awareness about an incurable neuromuscular disease during the North Carolina MG Walk.
Ray Trapp will be one of them. When Trapp’s 3-year old daughter, Alexandria, was diagnosed with MG, he and his wife knew they had to help raise awareness and help find a cure.
According to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, the most common form of MG is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that is characterized by fluctuating weakness of the voluntary muscle groups. It can affect anyone. Common symptoms include:
A drooping eyelid
Blurred or double vision
Slurred speech
Difficulty chewing and swallowing
Weakness in the arms and legs
Chronic muscle fatigue
Difficulty breathing
The North Carolina MG Walk is Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at Barber Park, 1500 Dans Road in Greensboro. You can check in at 9 a.m.
To learn more, you can visit the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America website.
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.
For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316
Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs