Lace Up To Raise Awareness About An Incurable Disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This weekend, you have a chance to help families, right here in the Triad, raise awareness about an incurable disease: Myasthenia Gravis or MG.

On Saturday, April 8, hundreds of people will lace up their sneakers and walk to raise awareness about an incurable neuromuscular disease during the North Carolina MG Walk.

Ray Trapp will be one of them. When Trapp’s 3-year old daughter, Alexandria, was diagnosed with MG, he and his wife knew they had to help raise awareness and help find a cure.

According to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, the most common form of MG is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that is characterized by fluctuating weakness of the voluntary muscle groups. It can affect anyone. Common symptoms include:

A drooping eyelid

Blurred or double vision

Slurred speech

Difficulty chewing and swallowing

Weakness in the arms and legs

Chronic muscle fatigue

Difficulty breathing

The North Carolina MG Walk is Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at Barber Park, 1500 Dans Road in Greensboro. You can check in at 9 a.m.

To learn more, you can visit the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America website.

