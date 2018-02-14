Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts, Flowers, And Sweets

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Valentine's Day is a day dedicated to celebrating love and friendship.

You probably already purchased or made a gift for your special someone.

If not, don't worry. Some shops across the Triad are prepared with last minute gifts and sweets.

Blossoms and Sweet Blossoms is a flower shop on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

The shop offers floral arrangements, desserts, stuffed animals, balloons, jewelry, and much more.

It's no surprise that red roses are one of the hottest selling items.

"Valentine's Day is a red rose holiday," said Tracy Wilson, shop owner. "We have tons of extra roses for same-day orders and deliveries."

If flowers aren't your thing, Blossoms and Sweet Blossoms also has a bakery filled with the sweetest holiday desserts.

"Our cupcakes are our number seller," said Venee David, baker. "We have cookies, brownies, cakes, and cupcakes. For the holiday season, we have hearts and floral cupcakes."

You can never go wrong with flowers and candy on Valentine's Day.

For that reason, the shop mixed the two together.

Pops & Posies Sweet Blossoms is an arrangement of delicious cake pops mingled with daisies and miniature carnations.

The sweet gift is $50. The shop is also offering specials for the holiday.

For more information about Valentine's Day gifts and sweets at Blossoms and Sweet Blossoms, click here.



Copyright 2017 WFMY