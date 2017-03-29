Learn And Celebrate Art At Artapalooza

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Have you ever thought about transforming your talent into a business? This weekend, you can get help turning your passion into your profession at ArtsRevolution and Artapalooza.

ArtsRevolution is a celebration of the Triad's multi-faceted art community on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.

ArtsRevolution is a day-long, two-part event. The morning is a variety of Artrepreneur Workshops focused on helping artists develop or increase their business acumen, learn to manage their art as a profession, and create a strategy to utilize their artistic talents to develop a profitable business.

The evening follows with Artapalooza! It's an open arts festival, free for the public, showcasing a wide-array of performances and products from local artisans. The festival will provide opportunities for the community to experience and create art throughout the evening. It will also provide a venue for early stage artists to show and sell their creations.

The workshops start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Revolution Mill. Registration is from $30 to $80. For more information or to register, you can visit the ArtsRevolution website.

Artapalooza will feature 20+ live performances and experiences featuring dance, music, story-telling, chefs, visual artists and more! You can support your community artists and enjoy a free afternoon of fun! Artapalooza is fun for the whole family. It runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Revolution Mill. You can find more information here.

There will also be food trucks, beer and wine on site.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY