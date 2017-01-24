Lessons From The Women's March

Washington, DC, U.S.A -- Some members of the '9 Ducklings' gather on the National Mall before The Women's March on Washington rally in Washington, D. C. on January 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump. (Photo: Thomas P. Costello)

Everyday Impact Of The Women’s March

This past Saturday, nearly 5 million people worldwide attended the Women's March. Their purpose to protest against President Trump's messages against women, homosexuality, racism. And fight for women's rights.

A main take away from the marches is solidarity for women. Coming together to promote women’s rights. Recognition comes in large numbers, which this march proved. With millions of women across the country and world participating.

The march shouldn’t be considered a once and done event. Continue to speak up for women’s rights and should be done everyday in your community and at work. On the Women’s March website there’s a new campaign about 10 actions in the next 100 days starting with you contacting your state senators advocating for change – whether it’s civil rights, reproductive rights, immigration rights.

For women who didn't participate or who don't support the Women's March, their right should be respected as it's an individual choice. Non participation doesn't dilute the impact of the women's march.







Lessons Girls Can Takeaway From the Women’s March

This past weekend, the Women's March caught the world's attention. Girls across the world watched their mothers and fathers march for their rights. Here are a few lessons for girls.

1) Change takes action. Persist through obstacles no matter how long it takes. Women’s voices are heard and acknowledged. When you believe in something you can organize events and walk side by side to promote societal change.

2) Girls can learn that women are leaders. Leadership isn't only for men.

3) Diversity and inclusion is to be accepted and valued. It’s about how we treat people. No one is better than other. We’re equal.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

