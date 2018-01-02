Let Go Of Old Love To Find A New Love

African Woman Broken Heart Disappointed Sad Concept (Photo: Thinkstock, Rawpixel Ltd.)

The beginning of a new year brings mixed emotions for many. A chance for you to leave behind bad memories and start fresh. But, what happens if you’re not sure how to start over?

Letting go of a bad relationship is painful. Regardless of good memories or bad ones, it hurts to let go of what you know. What’s been comfortable. Holding on to a relationship that doesn't bring you happiness can be convenient, but not healthy.

Think about the break up as a way to be free. Free from negativity and free to create a new path for yourself. Free to find a new love and free to love again.

When you change your mindset, you’ll start to see your situation differently. A point of positivity instead of negativity. You’ll act what you believe. You’ll put out positive vibes that you’ll get back.

Blanca Cobb is a body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

