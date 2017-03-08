Let's Talk About Money, Ladies!

Happy woman saving money in a piggybank (Photo: andresr, (c) andresr)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ladies, this money tip is for you! On this International Women's Day, WFMY News 2's money expert Ja'Net Adams shows you how to increase your earning potential and secure your own financial futures.

"Everytime I speak ona college campus, I have to tell young women in the audience that currently women make $.70 for every dollar a man makes and because of that they have to demand their value," said Adams, who wrote the book, Debt Sucks: Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams!

"March is Women's History Month, but this is a conversation that needs to take place every month until changes are made."

Adams shared these three tips to help women in the workplace.

1. Don't Be Afraid:

"So many women leave money on the table because we are too afraid to ask for more," explained Adams. This could be at an interview for your first job or at your annual review at a job you've been at for 15 years! If you can bring value to a company then you should ask for your value."

Adams says you shouldn't be afraid that you will miss out on a new job or ruffle feathers. You should be more concerned about your finances.

2. Get Your Money Right:

"Many women don't ask for the money they deserve because they feel they will not get the job or they may be looked down upon by their boss," said Adams. "If the reason that you have not demanded your worth is because you need money, then it is time to get your money right so that you are in a position where the company needs you, not you needing them."

Instead, you should use that money to pay off debt, build up your emergency fund so that if they don't want to pay you, you can take your talent elsewhere.

3. Help The Future:

"If you have a daughter, niece, cousin, granddaughter, friend, make sure you pass these lessons to them. Show them how to research industry salaries before they go for an interview. Show them how to negotiate salaries to make sure their paycheck matches their contribution to their employer.

Adams says these three tips will help women close the wage gap.

"We have to look to ourselves first and then go after what belongs to us."

You can get more tips from Ja'Net Adams on her website by clicking here.

