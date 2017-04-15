Life Is Sweet At Black Mountain Chocolate Factory

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- In an old tobacco warehouse in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem sits Black Mountain Chocolate Factory and Kitchen. The scent of chocolate surrounds the building as people peer through the large window on Trade Street to see what's cooking in the chocolate wonderland.

It all began in 2007 in Black Mountain, North Carolina. The bean-to-bar factory moved to the downtown location a few years ago. Their artisan chocolate comes straight from cocoa beans from the Dominican Republic. The beans are cleaned, roasted, broken into nibs and combined with sugar before machines combine ingredients to produce velvety-smooth, rich chocolate.

The factory was designed to give tours that are offered every day the factory is open. Guided tours happen on Saturdays and private tours and tastings can be booked on Thursdays. But it's not just chocolate - the factory also has pastry chefs baking sweet treats like their award-winning cookies, eclairs, macaroons and decadent brownies.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner stopped by to get some last-minute Easter gift ideas. The factory's homemade marshmallow bunnies are a perfect holiday treat alongside their spring truffles and chocolate bars. But let's be honest, chocolate is a great gift any day of the year. With Mother's Day coming up next the factory has some perfect treats for the moms in your life.

