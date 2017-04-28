Listen To The Sounds Of The 30th MerleFest

WILKESBORO, NC -- Toes are tappin' and hands are clappin' and that can only mean one thing -- MerleFest is back. The annual music festival on the campus of Wilkes Community College is bringing big crowds and big names.

James Taylor, The Avett Brothers, Zac Brown Band and more will take one of the 13 MerleFest stages this year along with more than 100 other performers. The festival offers "traditional plus" music meaning bluegrass, folk, country, Americana, blues, rock and much more.





MerleFest is named in memory of Eddy Merle Watson - son of American music legend, Doc Watson. The four-day event is the primary fundraiser for the Wilkes Community College Endowment Corporation that funds scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.

This year the festival is making a few changes bringing collaborations to the stage and even livestreaming some of the performances. When choosing performers the festival says they try to stay to the "traditional plus" theme that Doc Watson envisioned.





WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner got a special sneak peek at the festival on Friday morning meeting newcomer Megan Nash from Canada, the Bethel University Bluegrass Band and the Kruger Brothers - 20 year veterans of MerleFest.

Close to 80,000 people are expected to attend the festival for the 30 year celebration. Tickets are still available on the MerleFest website: merlefest.org.





