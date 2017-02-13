GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro history and black history are interchangeable. That's why the Greensboro History Museum celebrates "black history month" year-round.

This February, the month our country officially recognizes "black history month," the Greensboro History Museum is doing something extra special -- living history.

At the "Lifted Voices" event this past weekend, the museum partnered with local college actors to bring prominent African American figures to life. The Good Morning Show's Meghann Mollerus got to meet some of those actors in a behind-the-scenes tour Monday morning.

The students actors portray everyone from Greensboro's "first leader" (Harmon Unthank) to a revolutionary war hero (Ned Griffin) to an astronaut (Ron McNair) -- all African American trailblazers from Greensboro.

Adrian Quarles, a UNCG acting sophomore who plays Ron McNair, said of all the roles he has played he has been proudest to portray McNair -- the NCA&T alumnus who was the second African American in space and one of the astronauts killed in the Challenger explosion.

He said by "living history" through these characters, he and museum visitors learn impressive unknown facts about them, beyond their most well-noted achievements. Quarles said he was most fascinated by an experience McNair had as a teenager, when he refused to leave a then-whites-only library.

In addition to "living history" events, the Greensboro History Museum has an abundance of rare artifacts -- including furniture made by some of Greensboro's first former slaves.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

