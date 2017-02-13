Local Bike Shop Has Unique Finds

Getty Images (Photo: Helen Abraham, 2016 Getty Images)

An adult tricycle? A gas powered bicycle? If you don't believe these things exist then you haven't been tot Higgins Bike Shop in Greensboro. Since 1959 they have offered a huge variety of bikes from the unusual to the wonderful! Mary Higgins' father opened the shop and she took over in the mid 80's. You won't believe some of the oddities they have there as well as vintage bikes that will take you down memory lane. They are located at 2420 Battleground Ave in Greensboro and you can give them a call at (336) 288-6520.

