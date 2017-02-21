Local Musician's CD Release Benefits Young Musicians

GREENSBORO, NC -- A Greensboro musician is sharing his music with the world and hoping to help others at the same time. "Let Freedom Ring" is Duncan Butler's new song. He joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about the song, the album, his release party and how it helps the community.

Butler says he's been writing music for 30 years and his music stands the test of time. He says it has a gospel influence and is about peace, love, and happiness and is uplifting to anyone who listens to it.

A portion of the proceeds from the release party will be donated to the non-profit organization B Natural Academy of Music and Arts, which was established in honor of his deceased brother Charles "Lee-Bo" Butler. B Natural was created to enhance music appreciation and provide instructional lessons to youth and children who would otherwise not have an opportunity to participate in such activities.

Duncan also founded 'Music by Duncan' in the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center -- where he teaches keyboard for children ages 5 and up.



So his life is all about teaching others music. But this week, it's all about his music!

The CD release party is Thursday, February 23rd at 6:00pm at the Community Theatre of Greensboro. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. There will be refreshments at 6:00 pm and a concert at 7:00 pm. For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)