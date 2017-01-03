Looking For Love In The New Year

Heart and love (Photo: Thinkstock, © Rido)

Singles Looking For Commitment In The New Year

The new year brings new beginnings. And for some people that means hopefully finding the one.

Before you find love, you have to find yourself. I mean, understand who are you, what you want, what's important to you and what makes you happy. When you're in a healthy place then you're ready to love. And you'll be attracting the right type of person.

Interrogating instead of asking is a big mistake you might make when talking to a new love interest. Avoid having a checklist of criteria that aren't appropriate for the first date. Instead enjoying getting to know the person. Ask about their interests, dreams, challenges. Getting personal too soon can be a turn off.

Let's say that you're ready to get married, but your partner isn't. How do you handle? Have a conversation about your feelings and desire to get married. Explain your reasons why you want to and talk about why now. Make sure you talk about timelines and give not ultimatums as they really work. If you two can't reach an agreement then it might be time to let go of your relationship.





Couples Reconnecting After The New Year

The stress of the holidays can get the best of any couple. So, what can you do to reconnect after the holiday stress?

A great way to start reconnecting with your partner is to figure out what's missing. Is it affection, attention, touch or communication? And act accordingly. Keep in mind the way you feel love can be different from the way your partner feels love. So if touch is lacking then give them a hug before heading out the door. Or, caress their arm and back when you're walking by or sitting together.

With busy schedules, free time is hard to come by. Yet, you can't use it as an excuse. Have a daily check in. A quick phone call or test to let them know you're thinking about them.

When you start something new, you may not get the response you're hoping for or a response at all. Be patient and keep doing what you're doing. Keep sending a daily text or making the daily phone call. Your partner need not know how to respond to the new attention. If you're still not getting a response then ask if they're noticing the difference and what it means to them.







Starting The New Year Engaged

Chances are you saw an engagement announcement or two on your social media this holiday season. And as you'll learn soon there's a lot of planning for a wedding. A word of advice is to not get lost in the planning details. Instead focus on each other. Enjoy time together. Realize that there won't be a wedding if there isn't a "you".

As an engaged couple, your relationship probably seems easy. You agree on most things and have shared values. But, what you may not realize about marriage is that you'll evolve as a person. And you should evolve as a couple. What's important to you during your first year of marriage may not be during your tenth year. You may want to change careers, pursue different interests or adopt a different lifestyle. The key is for you to be accepting of the evolution. When either you or your partner aren't then you can have problems.

Recognize that cold feet happens and can be short fleeting. However, if you notice the anxiety is sticking around then pay attention to it. Figure out what's concerning you about your impending marriage. Ask yourself if you really want to get married. You can either postpone or cancel the wedding. The important thing is to talk to your partner about your feelings.







Starting The New Year Divorced

When we think about the new year, we think about new beginnings. This could mean new relationships. Statistics show 50 percent of all first marriages end in divorce. If you fall into this category then you may be wondering how to move forward. Before you can, forgive yourself and your ex for the hurt, pain and demise of your marriage. Letting go of the negativity is necessary to be able to move forward.

When you spend time with your kids, focus on the quality time. Your kids will pick on the tension and your negative emotions. You don't want to unintentionally bring your kids into your drama. Make the time that you have with your kids count.

You might be unsure about finding love after a divorce. Although it can be nerve wrecking, you should find love. But, only after you've made peace with your divorce. Any negativity can find its way into a new relationship and you might subconsciously sabotage a healthy relationship.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

The Good Morning Show

(© 2017 WFMY)