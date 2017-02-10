Licensed Professional Counselor & Marriage Family Therapist Jill White-Huffman talks about the price of love on the Good Morning Show! The topic focuses on looking past materialistic things to measure love.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, there's a lot of pressure for some couples to buy their significant other the perfect gift. But Jill says partners should focus on the 'thought' and not the price of the gift. She says sometimes your partner may find the right gift to express their love for you, but struggle financially.

Jill also says couples can say 'I love you' without gifts by showing it through actions. Think of all the little things your partner does such as supporting you, listening to you, and helping you.

Jill also mentions how it's important to show gratitude to your partner and let them know they're appreciated.

If you'd like to get in touch with Jill, you can reach her at: 336-855-1860.

You can also check out Jill's website at: www.jillwhite-huffman.com

