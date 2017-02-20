Make Room, Andy: Baby Dinosaurs Come To Mount Airy

(Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

MOUNT AIRY, NC -- 'Mayberry' is known for beautiful Pilot Mountain, quaint shops and of course, Andy Griffith. But dinosaurs? You bet.

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History opened the "Tiny Titans: Dinosaur and Babies" exhibit this past weekend, after being one of 41 NC museums to receive a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) grant.

The nationally-acclaimed traveling exhibit features dozens of fossilized baby dinosaur eggs from all around the world. Most of the fossilized artifacts are around 80 million years old! The exhibit also has several hands-on activities, like fossil digging, microscope viewing and dinosaur dress-up!

Museum executive director Matt Edwards said the exhibit is unique.

"We're going to bringing on a STEM educator. This is kind of the beginning of more math and science into how we teach local history here at the museum," he said.

Edwards emphasized the museum is a "hidden gem" in Mount Airy, and he hopes these dinosaurs bring in more families from all across the Triad.

"Tiny Titans" will stay at the museum through May 29 before heading to South Dakota. See it during normal museum hours -- Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access is included with normal museum admission. Tickets cost $6 for adults, $5 for seniors (65+) and $4 for students. Children four and younger get in free.

The museum address is 301 N. Main St. in Mount Airy, NC.

SLIDESHOW:

VIDEO:





Copyright 2017 WFMY